Advertisement

Evers appoints Sparr as Winnebago County District Attorney

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified that Dr. Scott Nelson, of Cleveland, Miss., didn’t tell them he was referring them to hospice care or explain what it was.(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Eric Sparr to serve as Winnebago County District Attorney.

Sparr, currently the Deputy District Attorney, will take over for DA Christian A. Gossett who is stepping down on May 7.

Sparr will serve as DA for the remainder of the term that ends in January 2025.

Sparr has worked in the district attorney’s office since 2005. He grew up in Oshkosh and is a graduate of UW-Madison and the University of Wisconsin Law School.

“Eric Sparr is a skilled prosecutor with strong ties to the local community,” said Gov. Evers. “In addition to his roots in the Oshkosh area, he has great experience implementing evidence-based practices and working collaboratively with law enforcement and partner organizations. He will make an excellent district attorney for the people of Winnebago County.”

Sparr has helped develop programs aimed at helping reduce recidivism and substance abuse, according to the governor’s office.

“I am honored to accept the Winnebago County District Attorney appointment and am grateful to Governor Evers and his office for their consideration,” said Sparr. “I look forward to continuing to work closely with our excellent law enforcement agencies. I appreciate the foundation that has been established in the District Attorney’s Office and will keep advancing our collaborations with our numerous community partners. I frequently describe, with emotion and great pride, my feelings about this office, how it functions, and what it means to me. I care tremendously about the office, our legal community, and the community as a whole, and I am eager to put that passion to work in a new role.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location
Taylor Schabusiness in court
Second competency exam allowed for woman charged in murder and dismemberment case
Elizabeth Wagner, 24, of Little Chute. She was killed in September of 2020 by her husband who...
Exclusive: Little Chute domestic violence victim being remembered at Harbor House event
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Virus activity increases, vaccinations jump
Neighbor intervenes during assault
Madison woman intervenes to stop sexual assault of neighbor

Latest News

Scales of justice
Board: Wrongfully convicted Milwaukee man deserves $1M
Wisconsin State Crime Lab (file photo)
Wisconsin crime labs’ turnaround times slowed last year
Lights on squad car
Menasha police looking for feral cat after bite
The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a firenear N. Webster Ave. and Smith St.
Six people displaced, dogs rescued from Green Bay house fire
Photos of a changing area in Wisconsin or Michigan that police want to identify. The people...
Detective: Changing area seen in photos may be years old