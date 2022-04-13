Evers appoints Sparr as Winnebago County District Attorney

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Eric Sparr to serve as Winnebago County District Attorney.

Sparr, currently the Deputy District Attorney, will take over for DA Christian A. Gossett who is stepping down on May 7.

Sparr will serve as DA for the remainder of the term that ends in January 2025.

Sparr has worked in the district attorney’s office since 2005. He grew up in Oshkosh and is a graduate of UW-Madison and the University of Wisconsin Law School.

“Eric Sparr is a skilled prosecutor with strong ties to the local community,” said Gov. Evers. “In addition to his roots in the Oshkosh area, he has great experience implementing evidence-based practices and working collaboratively with law enforcement and partner organizations. He will make an excellent district attorney for the people of Winnebago County.”

Sparr has helped develop programs aimed at helping reduce recidivism and substance abuse, according to the governor’s office.

“I am honored to accept the Winnebago County District Attorney appointment and am grateful to Governor Evers and his office for their consideration,” said Sparr. “I look forward to continuing to work closely with our excellent law enforcement agencies. I appreciate the foundation that has been established in the District Attorney’s Office and will keep advancing our collaborations with our numerous community partners. I frequently describe, with emotion and great pride, my feelings about this office, how it functions, and what it means to me. I care tremendously about the office, our legal community, and the community as a whole, and I am eager to put that passion to work in a new role.”

