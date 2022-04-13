Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Oshkosh crash

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police are investigating a crash in which a driver suffered life-threatening injuries.

At 8:35 a.m., police were called to the scene on Bowen Street near Windward Court.

Police say a driver traveling south on Bowen Street crossed the centerline and hit a northbound vehicle. The southbound vehicle continued across Bowen Street and hit a tree.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital. The southbound driver is being treated for life-threatening injuries, police say. The northbound driver suffered minor injuries.

Police closed Bowen Street between Leeward and Nicolet for investigation. The road reopened by 2:15 in the afternoon.

If you have information, call police at 920-236-5700.

