COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Virus activity increases, vaccinations jump

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says COVID-19 virus activity is increasing in Wisconsin. Cases are up 59% from two weeks ago.

The DHS says there’s a county in the “Very High” category -- Buffalo County on the western edge of the state. Ten counties have moderate virus activity compared to 16 last week. Virus activity is “High” in the remaining 61 counties, up from 56 last week. In WBAY’s viewing area:

Moderate: Florence, Langlade, Menominee, Shawano

High: Brown, Calumet, Dodge, Door, Fond du Lac, Forest, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago

The DHS says cases increased in about a third of the state’s 72 counties while two-thirds showed no significant change over the past two weeks. No county saw case numbers shrink.

Wisconsin is on the brink of 1.4 million COVID-19 virus cases since the start of the pandemic (1,399,923). Test results identified nearly 800 new cases (798) in Wednesday’s report. This is the most cases confirmed on a single day since February 23. (This ignores last Friday’s 1,500 cases when a backlog of old cases was added to the state’s database.) Seven counties in WBAY’s greater viewing area didn’t report new cases, 5 reported cases in the double digits, and 8 reported new cases in the single digits.

The positivity rate continues climbing. This is the percentage of the past week’s tests that are positive for the COVID-19 virus. It’s up to 4.8% from 4.5% yesterday.

Five people were added to COVID-19′s death toll, which is 12,851. The DHS says 4 of these were recent, bringing the 7-day average back up again to 3 after it fell to 2 yesterday. Brown County was the only county in Northeast Wisconsin to report a death; it was a recent one, within the past 30 days.

The state says 15 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 care in the past day, right in line with our calculated 7-day average.

Current hospitalizations fell to their lowest since July 19 last summer. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 141 COVID-19 patients in hospitals Wednesday, 8 fewer than the day before. The number of them who are in ICU remained the same at 27.

The Northeast health care region has 16 of the patients, with 3 in intensive care -- 1 fewer in ICU and 2 fewer in hospitals overall. Fox Valley hospitals had 3, none in ICU, the same numbers as Tuesday but half as many COVID-19 patients as they had on Monday.

We don’t know if this was the result of another backlog of data, but vaccination numbers took a big jump from Tuesday. The DHS reported 1,016 more people getting their first vaccine dose compared to 478 the day before; it’s the first time since March 2 there were more than 1,000 first-time vaccinations.

The DHS also reported 3,853 people completed their vaccine series (there can be some overlap with first-time vaccinations if people get the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine); compare this to 597 completing vaccinations the day before. It’s the first daily report over 3,000 in at least two months.

An additional 4,029 booster shots were reported, compared to 1,172 the day before and the most reported on a single day since March 11.

As a result, the populations of 7 of 8 age groups, 13 of 20 counties we’re tracking in Northeast Wisconsin, and the state as a whole saw their percentages of completed vaccinations increase.

Wednesday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change from last report)

5 to 11: 27.3% received vaccine/24.4% completed vaccinations

12 to 17: 61.4% received vaccine/57.9% (+0.1) completed vaccinations

18 to 24: 60.1% received vaccine/54.6% (+0.1) completed vaccinations

25 to 34: 64.1% received vaccine/59.6% (+0.1) completed vaccinations

35 to 44: 69.2% received vaccine/65.8% (+0.1) completed vaccinations

45 to 54: 71.6% received vaccine/68.8% (+0.1) completed vaccinations

55 to 64: 78.1% received vaccine/75.5% (+0.1) completed vaccinations

65 and up: 85.5% (+0.1) received vaccine/82.4% (+0.1) completed vaccinations

Wednesday’s Vaccinations by County Population

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 65.7% 63.0% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.9% 54.8% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 52.6% 50.3% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.6% 74.5% Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.7% 50.0% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.8% 53.3% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 52.6% 50.1% (+0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.3% 54.6% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.7% 51.1% Langlade (19,189) 53.9% 51.8% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.5% 58.3% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 53.4% 51.0% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 80.5% 76.8% (+0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.9% 51.1% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 64.3% 61.6% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.9% 46.3% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 62.9% 60.4% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.5% 53.6% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 46.1% 44.1% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 62.3% 59.4% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 298,160 (62.8%) 286,021 (60.3%, +0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 330,204 (60.1%, +0.1) 316,119 (57.5%, +0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,744,697 (64.2%) 3,552,219 (60.9%, +0.1)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates increase since last report)

*Note: Michigan now only updates county case and death totals on Wednesdays

Brown – 70,180 cases (+28) (423 deaths) (+1)

Calumet – 11,534 cases (99 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 4,987 cases (+3)* (86 deaths)

Dodge – 24,508 cases (+4) (293 deaths)

Door – 6,592 cases (+1) (61 deaths)

Florence - 813 cases (16 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 29,467 cases (+22) (253 deaths)

Forest - 2,431 cases (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 2,734 cases (+2)* (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,216 cases (+4) (54 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) - 2,311 cases (+1)* (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,556 cases (42 deaths)

Langlade - 4,877 cases (72 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,301 cases (+4) (158 deaths)

Marinette - 9,679 cases (+11) (104 deaths)

Menominee – 1,846 (14 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.) - 3,945 cases (+4)* (60 deaths)

Oconto – 9,326 cases (96 deaths)

Outagamie – 42,469 cases (+15) (355 deaths)

Shawano – 9,749 cases (+2) (127 deaths)

Sheboygan – 29,419 cases (+8) (266 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,333 cases (+2) (194 deaths)

Waushara – 4,993 cases (+2) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 43,970 cases (+31) (332 deaths)

You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

