Company believes Brooklyn subway shooting suspect bought fireworks near Racine

Frank Robert James
Frank Robert James(Source: NYPD)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CALEDONIA, Wis. (WBAY) - A fireworks company believes a man arrested in connection to a shooting on a New York subway purchased fireworks from a showroom near Racine in Wisconsin.

Phantom Fireworks Companies released a statement that they believe fireworks shown in a photograph obtained by news sources were purchased by Frank James on June 21, 2021, at their store in Caledonia.

Four of the items purchased at the store are believed to be in the photograph of a “bag of fireworks” left behind by the Brooklyn subway shooter.

A bag of fireworks left by the alleged NYC subway shooter is linked to a store in Wisconsin.
A bag of fireworks left by the alleged NYC subway shooter is linked to a store in Wisconsin.(ABC News/Law enforcement)

The company says there’s no surveillance footage of the purchase, and they cannot outright confirm the connection. However, they are cooperating with investigators.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those injured and affected by this terrible event,” reads a statement from the company.

The manhunt for Frank James ended Wednesday afternoon after he was arrested in Manhattan.

The New York Police Department says James, 62, opened fire inside the “N” line subway train car at 36th Street and 4th Avenue in Brooklyn on April 12. Ten people were shot and seriously injured. He set off smoke grenades before firing 33 shots with a 9 mm handgun, according to police.

James has ties to Wisconsin, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Ohio.

Investigators are looking into social media videos in which James calls the United States a racist nation. The Associated Press reports that several videos reference New York subways.

“This nation was born in violence, it’s kept alive by violence or the threat thereof and it’s going to die a violent death. There’s nothing going to stop that,” James said.

