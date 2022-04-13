Appleton Public Library officially closes its doors to pack for temporary location

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Public Library officially closed its doors to the public Wednesday in preparation for its temporary move.

While renovations are being made to the downtown location, the library will be housed at the former Best Buy building, 2411 s. Kensington Dr.

The library is expected to open on May 23 at the temporary location. While there, visitors will be able to check out materials, use computers, access the internet, use work areas, and get one-on-one help from staff members.

“We’re finding new ways to provide the same service that might feel a little bit different might take some getting used to but in the end, it’s going to be worth it,” said Colleen Rortvedt, Appleton Public Library director. “This building itself has held many memories, but those memories are really about what the community has created here. And so, it’s just exciting to see the potential of what people are going to be able to do in the future.”

To move the more than 270,000 items of their collection, the library has hired a professional moving company to do the heavy lifting. They will start their process Monday.

“Moving a library collection is complicated and you really want those materials to be taken off in an orderly manner so they can be put back on the shelf in an orderly manner,” she said.

While library staff won’t be physically moving any of the 270-thousand items in their collection themselves, Rortvedt said there is still a lot to do and that the packing experience so far has been very bittersweet for both her and those who have visited in the last week.

“I’ve been watching patrons over the week come in and taking pictures of places that had special meaning to them, and that’s been nice to see people processing their emotions and see how much the library has meant to them over the years too,” she said.

She hopes that the public will bring their passion to the temporary location and eventually, their $30 million renovated space. They expect to break ground in the summer and reopen in the fall of 2023.

