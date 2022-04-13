Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Talking mushrooms?

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The great outdoors... fungi might be able to communicate and one unlucky gardener ends up with larvae in their eyes.

Daily topics:

  • Fungi may be communicating - Researchers found patterns of nerve-like electrical activity in mushrooms, comparable to structures in human speech
  • One man’s itchy eye turned out to be maggot larvae... and they had to be removed with tweezers

