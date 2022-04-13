$1 million grant delivered for Brown County United Way community house

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Several federal and state leaders were in Green Bay Wednesday to present a $1 million grant to the Brown County United Way.

The United Way chapter is seeking to build a first-of-its-kind neighborhood community house. It’s designed to help people in four east-side neighborhoods: downtown, Joannes Park, Navarino and Whitney Park.

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) was instrumental in securing the funding. Robyn Davis of United Way says her organization made a congressional spending request with Baldwin’s office.

It’s the largest amount to date that the United Way has received, and it will be matched with local funding.

“The space will be used to foster a greater sense of belonging, a greater sense of ownership, a greater sense of empowerment for so many people,” Sen. Baldwin said.

According to the non-profit, 48% of Green Bay households fall into the “A.L.I.C.E.” definition -- Asset Limited, Income-Constrained, despite being Employed.

“We don’t go into a community, we don’t develop programs or initiatives and just say ‘this is our idea’ but really listening to the voice of those who are going to be most impacted and benefit from our work,” Davis said.

The site of the community house hasn’t been determined yet.

