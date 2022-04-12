Advertisement

Sheboygan Falls restaurant raising money for Oliver Hitchcock’s family

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - A Sheboygan Falls restaurant is raising money for the family of 8-year-old Oliver Hitchcock.

On Tuesday, April 12, River Park Family Restaurant will donate 20% of proceeds to the Hitchcock family.

Hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The restaurant is located at 813 Monroe Street in Sheboygan Falls.

Patrons are asked to wear purple. That was Oliver’s favorite color.

Investigators allege Oliver’s mother strangled him at an apartment in Sheboygan Falls. Oliver’s mother is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in Oliver’s death and Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide for allegedly trying to kill her 11-year-old son Leo.

Oliver died at a hospital on April 1.

The boys’ father told a detective that his wife Natalia “became violent when she was angry and had rage.” He said she had “surges of rage.” A competency evaluation has been ordered for Natalia Hitchcock. She’s being held on a $1 million bond.

On Sunday, community members gathered for a vigil to remember Oliver.

Oliver’s family started a GoFundMe. Relatives say Oliver’s dad made the decision to donate the boy’s organs. Doctors have found four matches.

A funeral service will be held for Oliver in Missouri next week Tuesday. That’s where he was baptized.

