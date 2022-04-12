Sheboygan Falls restaurant raising money for Oliver Hitchcock’s family

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - A Sheboygan Falls restaurant is raising money for the family of 8-year-old Oliver Hitchcock.

On Tuesday, April 12, River Park Family Restaurant will donate 20% of proceeds to the Hitchcock family.

Hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The restaurant is located at 813 Monroe Street in Sheboygan Falls.

Patrons are asked to wear purple. That was Oliver’s favorite color.

Investigators allege Oliver’s mother strangled him at an apartment in Sheboygan Falls. Oliver’s mother is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in Oliver’s death and Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide for allegedly trying to kill her 11-year-old son Leo.

Oliver died at a hospital on April 1.

The boys’ father told a detective that his wife Natalia “became violent when she was angry and had rage.” He said she had “surges of rage.” A competency evaluation has been ordered for Natalia Hitchcock. She’s being held on a $1 million bond.

On Sunday, community members gathered for a vigil to remember Oliver.

Oliver’s family started a GoFundMe. Relatives say Oliver’s dad made the decision to donate the boy’s organs. Doctors have found four matches.

A funeral service will be held for Oliver in Missouri next week Tuesday. That’s where he was baptized.

Today River Park Family Restaurant in Sheboygan Falls is donating 20% of its proceeds to Oliver Hitchcock’s family. The eight-year-old boy died earlier this month. Prosecutors say his mother strangled him. The restaurant is open 6:00-8:00 pm. pic.twitter.com/7UPcwwu1OC — Kristyn Allen (@KAllenWBAY) April 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.