Sharp rise in Wisconsin children with Type 2 diabetes

Wisconsin doctors are seeing a sharp rise in Type 2 diabetes in children
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - New data show a sharp increase in Type 2 diabetes among children in Wisconsin and doctors think COVID-19 could be a factor.

Figures from UW Health Kids show a nearly 200% increase in the number of cases over the last several years.

In 2018, 5.8% percent of pediatric patients with new onset diabetes at Madison’s American Family Children’s Hospital had Type 2, a disease that primarily affects adults.

In 2021, that number grew to 16.4%. And so far in 2022, 1 in 6 pediatric patients at the children’s hospital with new onset diabetes has Type 2.

