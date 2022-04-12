Several close races still undecided a week after election

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been almost a week since the spring election but some local races are still undecided with candidates separated by just a handful of votes triggering recounts.

While recounts are typically rare, Winnebago County will conduct two starting on Wednesday morning for supervisor seats separated by 8 votes in one race and 7 votes in another race, that featured two write in candidates against each other.

“In the one race we will be counting where we didn’t have ballot candidates it’s going to be really important that we check the votes on this because although the poll workers are really good about going thru the ballot at the end of the night somebody may not have filled in the oval and just wrote a name in and the machine don’t catch that,” said Winnebago County Clerk Sue Ertmer.

Ertmer says the county will have to pick up the tab, because state law allows for a recount when the margin is less than ten votes for a race where less than four thousand votes are cast.

It’s expected to cost about five hundred dollars, although she says the odds of a mistake changing the outcome are slim.

“It’s kind of slim but obviously they have every right to a recount and we want to check it out for them,” Ertmer added.

However, last week 16 absentee ballots were found in the Town of Ledgeview, that when counted did change the winner for a school board seat with the Unified School District of De Pere.

Instead of the incumbent, Bob Mathews winning by two votes, he lost to challenger Chad Jeskewitz by four votes.

District officials say Mathews, who has until 4pm Tuesday to request a recount, has already declined to do so.

They also blame the mistake on a poll worker placing the ballots in a wrong envelope.

Action 2 News did reach out to the Town of Ledgeview clerk, but did not hear back.

In Winnebago County, we’re told that the recounts will be conducted simultaneously, taking about a half a day.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.