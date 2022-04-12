RAIN & STORMS TONIGHT & WEDNESDAY... THEN COLDER

I hope you enjoyed that morning sunshine because we won’t have much of it over the next week. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the 50s to low 60s with cooler 40s near Lake Michigan. Southeasterly winds are gradually picking up and it’ll be breezy by evening.

Clusters of rain and storms will push across the area this evening and tonight. Locally heavy rain could lead to some minor flooding and there is still the chance of a few stronger storm cells with hail and/or gusty breezes. Widespread severe weather remains unlikely tonight but we’ll be watching how things evolve back to our west in Iowa, Minnesota, and western Wisconsin. Look for lows in the 40s and 50s.

Scattered showers may be around Wednesday morning for the commute with additional rain and storms developing during the day. A few stronger storms are still possible in eastern Wisconsin with hail and/or wind but a major event continues to look unlikely for us. The highest odds of strong storms on Wednesday could stay just to our southeast if recent data are correct. Highs top out in the 50s and 60s.

Blustery and cold conditions are set to return Thursday. Wind gusts in the 40+ mph range are expected on Thursday and there may even be a few passing rain showers or snow flakes. Additional flakes may occur into Friday too as temperatures remain chilly. After a brief break on Saturday, yet another weather maker may produce some wintry mix by late Sunday and into Monday. We just can’t get a break from Old Man Winter.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SE 10-25+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: S/SW 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Turning breezy with showers possible by late PM or evening. HIGH: 60

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms... Heaviest rain NORTHWEST. Staying breezy. LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, mild and breezy. Scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 63 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: Windy and colder. Mostly cloudy with flakes NORTH. HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Windy again. Partly sunny. Flakes NORTH? HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Still blustery but not AS MUCH wind. A little more sun. HIGH: 44 LOW: 24

EASTER SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Late wintry mix possible. HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

MONDAY: Cloudy and cold. Mix of snow and rain. HIGH: 39

