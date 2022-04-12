Advertisement

Pay it forward: Daughter paying off mother’s house after winning $1M lottery prize

A lucky lottery winner says she plans to help pay for her mother's home with her recent winnings.
A lucky lottery winner says she plans to help pay for her mother's home with her recent winnings.(Florida Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida woman says she plans to “pay it forward” with her recent lottery winnings.

Tenesia Hollins, 41, of Pensacola, Florida, became the Florida Lottery’s latest millionaire as officials said she claimed a $1 million prize from the new 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game on April 6.

Hollins said she purchased her winning ticket from a Winn-Dixie supermarket. According to lottery officials, the retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

Lottery officials said that the 41-year-old chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

When asked what she plans to do with her winnings, Hollins told lottery representatives that the first thing she wants to do is pay off her mother’s house.

“She’s done so much for me growing up; this is the least I can do for her,” Hollins said.

Lottery officials said the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game features the largest prize of a $25 million jackpot for scratch-offs in the state, and the game has the best odds to become an instant millionaire.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Born
$10K cash bond set for Denmark man in hospital threat case
The largest bust in Hobart/Lawrence history.
Man arrested in largest drug bust in Hobart/Lawrence history
Danika Viasana
Woman arrested in Fox Valley mail thefts charged with identity theft
Green Bay schools superintendent Murley stepping down due to medical condition
Niagara house explosion
Couple being treated for serious injuries after mobile home explosion

Latest News

Elizabeth Wagner, 24, of Little Chute. She was killed in September of 2020 by her husband who...
Exclusive: Little Chute domestic violence victim being remember at Harbor House event
Fungi might have more advanced communication skills than you'd think.
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Talking mushrooms?
Police have arrested a former Massachusetts teacher on sexual assault charges.
Former teacher accused of raping student several times over two years
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Road construction sign
INTERVIEW: The significance of Work Zone Safety Awareness Week