Outbuilding destroyed in fire in Sturgeon Bay

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters responded to a fire in an outbuilding in Sturgeon Bay Monday evening.

At about 7 p.m., crews were called to the scene on Mathey Road.

The fire department says an outbuilding with a workshop caught fire. The building is considered a “total loss.”

The home on the property was not damaged.

No one was hurt.

Crews cleared the scene at about 9 p.m.

Sturgeon Bay received help from Jacksonport Fire and Egg Harbor Fire.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.