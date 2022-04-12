Advertisement

Outbuilding destroyed in fire in Sturgeon Bay

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:45 AM CDT
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters responded to a fire in an outbuilding in Sturgeon Bay Monday evening.

At about 7 p.m., crews were called to the scene on Mathey Road.

The fire department says an outbuilding with a workshop caught fire. The building is considered a “total loss.”

The home on the property was not damaged.

No one was hurt.

Crews cleared the scene at about 9 p.m.

Sturgeon Bay received help from Jacksonport Fire and Egg Harbor Fire.

