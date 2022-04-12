New life for historical Allouez building

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - A historical building in Allouez has received new life, thanks to a business owner with a plan.

When Ben Bartolazzi, owner of a local real estate company, purchased the building along Webster Avenue last year, he had a clear vision for its revitalization.

“We wanted to not change much about the building, keep it the way it was, except make it in a way we could actually use it,” says Bartolazzi, owner of Ben Bartolazzi Real Estate. “Any possible place that we didn’t have to change anything we left it because we wanted to keep the history of it.”

Rarely used in recent years, the building had been home to the Allouez Water Department from the mid-1930′s through 2007 before transitioning into a community center and voting location.

Now, it’s become the ultimate office space complete with a kitchen, a game area, and an entertainment room that includes a golf simulator.

And an old vault has become a small conference room, just some of the many renovations that have left village employees more than impressed.

“It’s pretty amazing and it’s good to see a building like this get repurposed, especially with the historical significance that it has in the village, without having to see it go to waste,” says Mike Mahloch, Allouez Water Utility foreman.

For Bartolazzi and his team of employees, the building has become a second home.

“We have the living room up front, we got the rec room in the back, we got the kitchen, so it’s just I enjoy coming to work every day,” says Bartolazzi with a smile.

