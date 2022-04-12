Advertisement

New life for historical Allouez building

By Jeff Alexander
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - A historical building in Allouez has received new life, thanks to a business owner with a plan.

When Ben Bartolazzi, owner of a local real estate company, purchased the building along Webster Avenue last year, he had a clear vision for its revitalization.

“We wanted to not change much about the building, keep it the way it was, except make it in a way we could actually use it,” says Bartolazzi, owner of Ben Bartolazzi Real Estate. “Any possible place that we didn’t have to change anything we left it because we wanted to keep the history of it.”

Rarely used in recent years, the building had been home to the Allouez Water Department from the mid-1930′s through 2007 before transitioning into a community center and voting location.

Now, it’s become the ultimate office space complete with a kitchen, a game area, and an entertainment room that includes a golf simulator.

And an old vault has become a small conference room, just some of the many renovations that have left village employees more than impressed.

“It’s pretty amazing and it’s good to see a building like this get repurposed, especially with the historical significance that it has in the village, without having to see it go to waste,” says Mike Mahloch, Allouez Water Utility foreman.

For Bartolazzi and his team of employees, the building has become a second home.

“We have the living room up front, we got the rec room in the back, we got the kitchen, so it’s just I enjoy coming to work every day,” says Bartolazzi with a smile.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Born
$10K cash bond set for Denmark man in hospital threat case
The largest bust in Hobart/Lawrence history.
Man arrested in largest drug bust in Hobart/Lawrence history
Danika Viasana
Woman arrested in Fox Valley mail thefts charged with identity theft
Green Bay schools superintendent Murley stepping down due to medical condition
Niagara house explosion
Couple being treated for serious injuries after mobile home explosion

Latest News

Elizabeth Wagner, 24, of Little Chute. She was killed in September of 2020 by her husband who...
Exclusive: Little Chute domestic violence victim being remember at Harbor House event
Fungi might have more advanced communication skills than you'd think.
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Talking mushrooms?
Road construction sign
INTERVIEW: The significance of Work Zone Safety Awareness Week
Frank R. James
Milwaukee resident identified as person of interest in NYC subway attack
Eric Toney
WATCH: AG candidate reacts to criticism over low bond for man who later killed Appleton firefighter