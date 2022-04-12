High school teacher returns from Poland after helping Ukrainian refugees

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A West High School math teacher is helping Ukrainian refugees with a place to stay in Poland.

“I’m haunted by it and devastated by it. And I’m just going through it day by day trying to do something that I can feel like I made something better,” said Ward Bacon.

Bacon flew to Poland on April 2nd and returned to Green Bay on the 6th. During his time in Poland, he used his property management skills to offer Ukrainian refugees apartments.

With his own money, Bacon is helping four families with rent and utilities for an entire year. He’s also helping two other families with just utilities, with the landlord offering help with rent.

Bacon committed to helping another family Tuesday morning after his sister offered to pitch in.

“One couple...she was the office secretary at a school and her husband was a banker and they lived in a nice suburb of Kyiv and had a great life with a two year old,” said Bacon. “They (Russian forces) blew up their school, and they blew up their house and so their whole life is gone.”

All Bacon can do is offer them a fresh start.

“You see these people sitting across the table from you, and they’re people that were living their life just like you a month ago and now it’s all gone and you’re just trying to...throw them a life line,” said Bacon.

But Bacon will be on the other end of the line holding on tight until they can find a place to call home, again.

“What I’m hoping is this ends soon. But when it does, everyone has to understand that it’s not when it ends everyone will go back to their homes--to their world. It has all been destroyed, so they’re still going to need our help long after this war ends,” said Bacon.

Bacon also visited a refugee shelter in Poland, where he said there are about 500 Ukrainians each day.

Bacon created an account with Capital Credit Union, where people can donate money to help the families he’s putting up in apartments. People need to write down “Mission to Poland”. A note, such as “food”, can be written down to help with the refugee shelter.

