Green Bay schools superintendent Murley stepping down due to medical condition

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Area Public School District Superintendent Stephen Murley has announced his retirement effective immediately.

“In March, I was diagnosed with Deep Vein Thrombosis and continue to receive medical care for complications as a result. After conferring with my family, for my health and also in the best interest of the District, we decided that retiring was the best course of action while I focus on my recovery,” reads a statement from Murley.

Murley has been superintendent of the district since July 2020. He led the district throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I wish to thank the students, families, staff, Board, and community for the opportunity to serve them. A school district is measured by the commitment of each of these groups to our children and their achievement. Success requires hard work, dedication, leadership, and vision. This district has shown extraordinary commitment through the most difficult period of time ever experienced in public education. I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to all for their support of the district and our children during my term as Superintendent. I want to thank you for your support for the incredible work that we have accomplished during the last two years while keeping our students and staff safe during the pandemic. There is much to be proud of in the Green Bay Area Public School District and I am humbled and grateful to have worked with all of you and to have served the families and students of Green Bay,” says Murley.

Starting Tuesday, April 12, Deputy Superintendent Vicki Bayer will serve as interim superintendent.

“Ms. Bayer’s vast knowledge of the District; her advocacy on behalf of all students; and her relationships with staff, students and parents will ensure a smooth transition,” said Board Vice President Laura McCoy. “I have complete confidence in Ms. Bayer’s ability to lead, while the Board of Education begins the search for a new superintendent.”

Over the next few weeks, the Board of Education will begin discussions on a superintendent search.

“The Board of Education wishes to extend our gratitude to Mr. Murley for his service to our students, staff and families,” stated Board President Eric Vanden Heuvel. “Mr. Murley joined the school district during a pandemic and led through the challenges and constantly changing circumstances. We wish him all the best as he understandably needs to focus on his health at this time.”

