Former Phoenix guard McGee transferring to Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Former Green Bay Phoenix guard Kamari McGee isn’t going far. The Horizon League All-Freshman selection announced on Tuesday he’s heading south to play for the Wisconsin Badgers.

McGee, a Racine St. Catherine’s product, averaged 11.6 points per game as a freshman for the Phoenix this past season. With his career high of 24 points coming against Wright State back on February 9th. A performance that helped him secure one of three Horizon League Freshman of the Week honors.

McGee entered the transfer portal back on April 4th, and was also contacted by Minnesota, BYU, Bradley, and UC-Davis according to a report by 247 Sports.

He will have three years of eligibility left with the Badgers.

