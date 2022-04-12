Advertisement

Former Phoenix guard McGee transferring to Wisconsin

Green Bay guard Kamari McGee (2) gets the attention of his teammates during the second half of...
Green Bay guard Kamari McGee (2) gets the attention of his teammates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State defeated Green Bay, 82-64. (AP Photo/Nick Krug)(Nick Krug | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Former Green Bay Phoenix guard Kamari McGee isn’t going far. The Horizon League All-Freshman selection announced on Tuesday he’s heading south to play for the Wisconsin Badgers.

McGee, a Racine St. Catherine’s product, averaged 11.6 points per game as a freshman for the Phoenix this past season. With his career high of 24 points coming against Wright State back on February 9th. A performance that helped him secure one of three Horizon League Freshman of the Week honors.

McGee entered the transfer portal back on April 4th, and was also contacted by Minnesota, BYU, Bradley, and UC-Davis according to a report by 247 Sports.

He will have three years of eligibility left with the Badgers.

