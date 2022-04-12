COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 610 new cases, 6 recent deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin will soon reach a total 1.4 million COVID-19 virus cases. Coronavirus cases continue to creep up in the Badger State, with the Department of Health Services identifying another 610 cases Tuesday, bringing us to 1,399,159 confirmed cases since February 5, 2020.

The 610 cases are the most on a single day since March 1, which was also the last time the state reported more than 600 cases on a single day. (We’re excluding last Friday, when clearing a backlog resulted in the state adding over 1,500 cases.) The DHS says the state is averaging 640 cases per day over the past 7 days, but that includes last week’s anomaly.

Most of the recent COVID-19 cases have been in Dane and Milwaukee counties, which added more than 240 cases combined. We fared better in Northeast Wisconsin: Seven of the 20 area counties we’re tracking didn’t report any new cases and only Outagamie and Winnebago counties had new cases in the double digits.

The positivity rate climbed again from 4.3% to 4.5%, back to where it was in late February. Eight of the 10 counties with the highest positivity rates are in the western third of Wisconsin. Calumet County ranked 4th today with 12.2% of tests coming back positive for the COVID-19 virus. To give that more perspective, Calumet County averaged 3 to 4 new cases a day over the past week, among the lowest in our viewing area.

The DHS says the state is only averaging 2 COVID-19 deaths per day, down from 3. The death toll rose by 18 since Monday, but the DHS says 12 of those deaths happened more than a month ago. Three counties in WBAY’s viewing area -- Brown, Outagamie and Sheboygan -- each reported 1 death, none of them recent.

Our calculated 7-day average of hospitalizations jumped from 10 to 15 per day after the DHS reported 26 hospitalizations in the last 24-hour period. As of Monday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) said there were 147 COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals, including 27 in ICU.

Hospitals in the Northeast health care region had 17 patients for COVID-19, with 4 in ICU. Fox Valley hospitals had 6 patients, 1 of them in intensive care.

The 7-day averages for vaccinations were up across all the metrics Tuesday, though they’re small gains. As of Tuesday, an average 315 Wisconsin residents are getting their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine each day, 473 Wisconsinites are completing their vaccine series, and 1,042 are getting a booster shot.

Tuesday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change from last report)

5 to 11: 27.3% received vaccine/24.4% completed vaccinations

12 to 17: 61.4% received vaccine/57.8% completed vaccinations

18 to 24: 60.1% received vaccine/54.5% (+0.1) completed vaccinations

25 to 34: 64.1% received vaccine/59.5% completed vaccinations

35 to 44: 69.2% received vaccine/65.7% completed vaccinations

45 to 54: 71.6% received vaccine/68.7% completed vaccinations

55 to 64: 78.1% (+0.1) received vaccine/75.4% completed vaccinations

65 and up: 85.4% received vaccine/82.3% completed vaccinations

Tuesday’s Vaccinations by County Population

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 65.7% (+0.1) 62.9% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.9% 54.7% Dodge (87,839) 52.6% 50.3% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.6% 74.5% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.7% 50.0% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.8% 53.2% Forest (9,004) 52.6% 50.0% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.3% 54.6% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.7% 51.1% Langlade (19,189) 53.9% 51.7% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.5% 58.2% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 53.4% (+0.1) 51.0% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 80.5% 76.7% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.9% 51.0% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 64.3% 61.5% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.9% 46.2% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 62.9% 60.3% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.5% 53.5% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 46.1% 44.1% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 62.3% 59.3% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 298,101 (62.8%) 285,767 (60.2%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 330,136 (60.0%) 315,771 (57.4%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,743,681 (64.2%) 3,548,366 (60.8%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates increase since last report)

Note: Michigan now only updates county case and death totals on Wednesdays

Brown – 70,152 cases (+9) (422 deaths) (+1)

Calumet – 11,534 cases (+5) (99 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 4,984 cases (86 deaths)

Dodge – 24,504 cases (+2) (293 deaths)

Door – 6,591 cases (+3) (61 deaths)

Florence - 813 cases (16 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 29,445 cases (+6) (253 deaths)

Forest - 2,431 cases (+0) (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 2,732 cases (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,212 cases (+5) (54 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) - 2,310 cases (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,556 cases (42 deaths)

Langlade - 4,877 cases (72 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,297 cases (+7) (158 deaths)

Marinette - 9,668 cases (+1) (104 deaths)

Menominee – 1,846 (14 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.) - 3,941 cases (60 deaths)

Oconto – 9,326 cases (+2) (96 deaths)

Outagamie – 42,454 cases (+19) (355 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 9,747 cases (+3) (127 deaths)

Sheboygan – 29,411 cases (+6) (266 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 11,331 cases (194 deaths)

Waushara – 4,991 cases (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 43,939 cases (+20) (332 deaths)

You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.