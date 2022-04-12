Court finds Green Bay woman competent in dog killing case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman charged with killing her dogs has been found competent for her case to proceed.

On Monday, Pamela Sue McNeill, 56, appeared in a Brown County Courtroom for a review hearing. She’s charged with two counts of felony Mistreatment of Animals/Cause Death and two counts of felony Bail Jumping.

In February, the court ordered an evaluation to determine if McNeill would be mentally competent to understand the case against her and assist in her defense. On Monday, a hearing was held to rule on the findings of the evaluation. The court found McNeill competent to proceed.

McNeill’s $5,000 bond continues. A hearing is scheduled for May 9.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News states that on Feb. 15, deputies responded to a suspicious situation at a park and ride in Howard. A public works employee had found a dog hanging in a tree in the area.

At the same time, deputies were notified about a complaint of a woman eating food inside a Kwik Trip without paying for it. They found McNeill there eating food off a plate.

Deputies learned that the department had been called to the park and ride and had met with Pamela McNeill the previous day. She had a dog with her at that time. They confirmed that same dog was the one found hanging from the tree.

McNeill was taken to the Brown County Jail. She stated that she killed both of her dogs by hanging them in trees.

Deputies were told to look for the second dog, and found it hanging from a tree near where the first dog was found hanging.

In a statement, McNeill noted that the dogs were growling at each other and snapping at each other. She noted that neither dog had snapped at her or tried to bite her.

McNeill’s statement reads, “On Monday February 14, 2022 around dusk. Both of my dogs started snapping at each other and growling while they were in the passenger seat of my car. I tried to pet them and they growled at me, but never snapped at me. I told them I was not going to live with that and I told them I loved them and that I hoped to see them someday.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.