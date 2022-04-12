CLUSTERS OF STORMS TONIGHT & TOMORROW

Temperatures will rise quickly this morning with sunny, calm and dry weather. But the temperatures will level off in the 50s early this afternoon, as our skies cloud over. Around the same time, you’ll notice a breezy southeast wind, which will get stronger ahead of our next weathermaker.

This incoming area of low pressure will bring us rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Look for the rain to arrive towards sunset, with heavier storms around and after midnight. The strongest storms are expected to track through the Northwoods, where over an inch of rainfall and some hail is possible.

Then, after a lull in the precipitation, look for another round of showers and storms tomorrow during the midday and afternoon hours. Some of these storms, mainly south of Green Bay, could be strong with gusty winds and some hail. Our severe weather outlook is LOW, but an upgrade to the moderate category is possible, depending on how things evolve.

Behind this weathermaker, a blast of some windy and colder weather. Highs will fall back into the low to mid 40s from Thursday through at least Easter Sunday. West winds may become fierce on Thursday and Friday, with peak gusts of 40-50 mph. The wind is expected to gradually calm down heading into the weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SE 5-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: S/SW 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Morning sunshine. Afternoon clouds. Breezy late. HIGH: 59

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms... Heaviest rain NORTHWEST. Quite breezy. LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, mild and breezy. Scattered showers and storms... Maybe strong SOUTH. HIGH: 63 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: Windy and colder. Mostly cloudy with flakes NORTH. HIGH: 44 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Windy again. Partly sunny. Flakes NORTH? HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Some early sun, then clouds. Still blustery. HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

EASTER SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool, with less wind. HIGH: 43 LOW: 32

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. A late wintry mix. HIGH: 41

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.