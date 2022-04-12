Advertisement

Clean-up begins on collapsed Appleton parking ramp

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Clean-up is set to begin after a parking ramp collapsed in Appleton earlier this month.

The collapse happened at the YMCA of the Fox Cities parking ramp located at Soldiers Square on April 1. No one was injured.

Clean-up begins Tuesday, April 12, according to a media release from Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction’s president. Officials estimate the clean-up to take five to seven business days.

Hoffman, the ramp’s construction manager, is actively investigating the cause of the collapse.

“Until the investigation is complete, we will be unable to state with certainty what caused the collapse,” Hoffman President Sam Statz said.

Statz said damaged areas will be repaired or replaced.

YMCA President Bill Breider is confident a thorough investigation will take place and the project will get back on track.

“We have built a strong relationship with Hoffman over the years through various facility projects as well as their support of our mission,” Breider said.

Investigators have consulted with the installing subcontractor and the supplier.

The clean-up process is not expected to impact the ramp’s scheduled completion.

The investigation is ongoing.

