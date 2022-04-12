Advertisement

Bank donates building to New London Public Library

First State Bank is donating its office building on W. North Water St. to bring the New London...
First State Bank is donating its office building on W. North Water St. to bring the New London Public Library downtown(First State Bank)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - First State Bank is donating its current office building to the New London Public Library.

The library planned to build an annex to its building to expand community resources. But First State Bank says it will transfer ownership of 113 W. North Water St. once it moves into its new corporate headquarters along Waupaca St. a year from now.

First State Bank says the office building on North Water St. will give the library significantly more space, with two floors and 26,000 square feet for library services and community resources.

The move also affects the New London Public Museum, which currently occupies the lower level of the library at 406 S. Pearl St. When the library moves out, the museum will be able to move up to the main level and eventually use the entire building, library and museum board president Virginia Schlais said.

“The ripple effect of a gift like the one made to the library by First State Bank is just amazing,” said Schlais..”

“New London has been First State Bank’s home since 1933,” bank president Bob Van Asten said in a statement Tuesday. “We are proud to renew our commitment to this community and to be a leader in contributing to the revitalization of New London’s downtown.”

“We are excited to help propel this vision forward for the library and make it a cornerstone of New London’s downtown,” he added.

“First State Bank’s donation to the New London Public Library provides us with a great opportunity,” Mayor Mark Herter stated. “It will keep this beautiful building thriving with a new purpose and allow the library to expand its services in the heart of our downtown.”

Groundbreaking on the bank’s new corporate headquarters is this summer. It’s expected to be completed in April 2023.

Schlais said architects from Keller Inc. are already designing plans for the library in the old bank offices. The new library could open four to six months after the bank moves, and renovations will begin in 2024 to expand the museum at the Pearl Street site.

New London Public Library and Museum on S. Pearl St.
New London Public Library and Museum on S. Pearl St.(First State Bank)
Artist concept of new First State Bank with corporate offices on Waupaca St. in downtown New...
Artist concept of new First State Bank with corporate offices on Waupaca St. in downtown New London(First State Bank)

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay schools superintendent Murley stepping down due to medical condition
Larry Born
$10K cash bond set for Denmark man in hospital threat case
Frank R. James
Milwaukee resident identified as person of interest in NYC subway attack
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location

Latest News

WATCH: Charon breaking Lawrence home run records
WATCH: Charon breaking Lawrence home run records
Runners wave Ukraine flags as they pass through downtown Neenah
Running in rain for Ukraine
Grocery stores have seen countless items raise prices due to inflation
Wisconsin's senators on the causes of inflation
First Alert Weather Pinpoint Predictor wind gusts on Thursday, April 13, 2022
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Gusty Thursday
Senator Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, speaks at Brown County United Way in Green Bay on...
Wisconsin senators share opposing views on inflation and its causes