Bank donates building to New London Public Library

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - First State Bank is donating its current office building to the New London Public Library.

The library planned to build an annex to its building to expand community resources. But First State Bank says it will transfer ownership of 113 W. North Water St. once it moves into its new corporate headquarters along Waupaca St. a year from now.

First State Bank says the office building on North Water St. will give the library significantly more space, with two floors and 26,000 square feet for library services and community resources.

The move also affects the New London Public Museum, which currently occupies the lower level of the library at 406 S. Pearl St. When the library moves out, the museum will be able to move up to the main level and eventually use the entire building, library and museum board president Virginia Schlais said.

“The ripple effect of a gift like the one made to the library by First State Bank is just amazing,” said Schlais..”

“New London has been First State Bank’s home since 1933,” bank president Bob Van Asten said in a statement Tuesday. “We are proud to renew our commitment to this community and to be a leader in contributing to the revitalization of New London’s downtown.”

“We are excited to help propel this vision forward for the library and make it a cornerstone of New London’s downtown,” he added.

“First State Bank’s donation to the New London Public Library provides us with a great opportunity,” Mayor Mark Herter stated. “It will keep this beautiful building thriving with a new purpose and allow the library to expand its services in the heart of our downtown.”

Groundbreaking on the bank’s new corporate headquarters is this summer. It’s expected to be completed in April 2023.

Schlais said architects from Keller Inc. are already designing plans for the library in the old bank offices. The new library could open four to six months after the bank moves, and renovations will begin in 2024 to expand the museum at the Pearl Street site.

New London Public Library and Museum on S. Pearl St. (First State Bank)

Artist concept of new First State Bank with corporate offices on Waupaca St. in downtown New London (First State Bank)

