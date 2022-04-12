AG candidate reacts to criticism over low bond for man who later killed Appleton firefighter

correction: Clarifies that Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney didn't call on the Waukesha County's district attorney to be fired over a defendant's bail amount before the Waukesha Christmas parade rampage but for failing in his mission to fight crime and drugs.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac County District Attorney and state Attorney General candidate Eric Toney is addressing criticism his office “botched” the bail of a man who would go on to shoot and kill an Appleton firefighter.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Ruben Houston III was released from the Fond du Lac County Jail on a $500 bail in May 2019. Days later, Houston shot and killed Appleton Firefighter Mitch Lundgaard.

Houston was arrested in Fond du Lac County with possession of counterfeit narcotics with the intent to sell. According to Toney, “They (the arresting deputy) found what they thought was about 6 grams of heroin on him which turned out to be an inconclusive field test. And, so in working with law enforcement we were able to have him arrested for a counterfeit controlled substance, a class e felony.”

The Journal Sentinel reports no one in the Fond du Lac County prosecutor’s office noticed that Houston had changed his name from Ruben Huston III to Ruben Houston III in 2011. The paper reports the previous felony convictions were under the name of Ruben Huston III. Houston’s past offenses include Possession of Heroin, 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Prosecutors also missed Houston’s federal conviction of possessing an unregistered firearm.

Eric Toney says, Law enforcement, DA’s offices, we don’t get access to the federal conviction records...because that’s important information to know that we’re not getting right now.”

During a May 3, 2019, court hearing, then-Assistant Fond du Lac District Attorney Timothy Filipa stated that Houston should pay some cash bail before being released. He noted that “Houston didn’t have much of a prior record.”

Judge Gary Sharpe lowered Houston’s bail from $5,000 to $500.

“What we didn’t know at the time was that a judge had allowed him to change his name all the way back in 2011. We actually didn’t learn that information until last week,” Toney said.

Houston posted bail on May 4, 2019.

Toney says the judge in the Fond du Lac County case lowered Houston’s bond amount even though no one, not even the defendant, asked for it. He says Houston asked for a signature bond.

After Houston posted bail in Fond du Lac County, he was immediately turned over to Marathon County authorities on an unrelated warrant. Officials in Marathon County then released Houston on a signature bond.

“He had federal convictions as well that our law enforcement wasn’t aware of, our DA’s office wasn’t aware of. And it wasn’t just the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office, it was the Marathon County DA’s office that also wasn’t aware of that prior criminal history because this criminal decided to change his name to hide his name from the public, decided to reacquire drugs and then murdered a firefighter and then it’s a horrible horrible circumstance. He should have never had the firearm, he should have never been allowed to change his name and this should have never happened,” said Toney.

APPLETON SHOOTING

A week-and-a-half later, on May 15, 2019, emergency crews were called to Valley Transit in Appleton to assist Houston. Houston was arriving on a bus from out of town and was reportedly having a medical issue. Paramedics found signs of an opiate overdose. They administered Narcan to counteract an overdose.

Houston told paramedics he had to get back to Wausau to pay his rent, but they wouldn’t let him back on the bus. Houston pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and fired two shots, hitting Firefighter Mitch Lundgaard and Police Officer Paul Christensen. Christensen fired back.

Lundgaard was shot once in the back and it was fatal. Christensen was shot in the lower body. He survived.

Houston was wounded but continued shooting. He ran and grabbed a bystander by the neck, using her as a shield. The bystander, Brittany Schowalter of Appleton, was shot in the head and leg. She survived.

Houston continued flailing his arms and legs. He’d spent all 5 shots in his gun but police didn’t know that as they approached him. Despite his injuries, he was still combative with police. He eventually died.

CRITICISM OVER PARADE SUSPECT BAIL

Critics have pounced on Toney, who called on Gov. Tony Evers to fire Milwaukee County D.A. John Chisholm. Toney said Chisolm failed in his mission to fight crime and drugs. The call came after news that Darrell Brooks was given a bail amount of $1,000 after being accused of using an SUV to drive into the mother of his child. Brooks was released on bond and would later be arrested for driving through the Waukesha Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring scores more.

At the time, Toney said, “The mission of a district attorney is to fight crime. D.A. John Chisholm has failed that mission as Wisconsin experiences unprecedented violence and drugs emanating from Milwaukee. He should be fired. I recognized this crisis before the Waukesha parade massacre which is why this past October I called for cash bail reform and the Attorney General to have original criminal jurisdiction over Milwaukee County to prosecute the crime DA Chisholm is unwilling or unable to prosecute.”

Attorney General candidate Adam Jarchow released a statement accusing Toney of “botching” the Houston case.

“The District Attorney’s office, led by Eric Toney, failed to discover Ruben Houston’s long rap sheet with a record that included over a half dozen state and federal charges. Despite this long criminal history, Toney did not object to $500 bail in the Fond du Lac County case, eventually allowing Houston back on the street. When pressed, he pointed blame everywhere but his office,” said Jarchow. “Eric Toney had earlier called on Gov. Tony Evers to fire John Chisholm for his office’s role in a low bail case that resulted in tragedy. What, then, does Toney think is an appropriate response here?”

Mitch Lundgaard’s wife release a statement. Lindsey Lundgaard said, “While the details coming to light are extremely difficult to hear we can’t dwell on the what if’s. Ruben Houston was a troubled man who made horrible decisions which eventually led to a devastating consequence for our family. all we can do now is concentrate on the future and what we can do to honor Mitch’s legacy.”

