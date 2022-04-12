ABC shows casting for “Judge Steve Harvey” and “Generation Gap”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Casting is underway for two programs on the ABC network -- one returning show and one new show. Click on the images below for information about each show and details on how to enter.

“Judge Steve Harvey” is ready to settle more disputes. Maybe you have an issue with your neighbor, roommate, coworker or so-called friend. The show pays $1,000 to litigants who appear on the show and “Judge” Harvey awards judgments up to $10,000. The production pays for you to travel to Atlanta, Georgia, for show taping if you live out of state. Convicted felons and politicians need not apply (it’s in the eligibility requirements).

Judge Steve Harvey casting website

“Generation Gap” is a comedy game show hosted by Kelly Ripa pairing older adults with kids to compete in fun challenges. A grandparent and grandchild can play together. So can a great aunt or uncle with their great niece or nephew. Or maybe they’re just neighbors, like Dennis the Menace and good ol’ Mister Wilson. The show is looking for kids around the range of 9 to 15 years old and a senior adult close to 65 or even older.

Generation Gap casting website

