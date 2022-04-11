Woman arrested in Fox Valley mail thefts charged with identity theft

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Identity theft charges have been filed against a woman accused in a stolen mail investigation in the Fox Valley.

Danika A. Viasana is charged with 11 counts of Identity Theft - Financial Gain in Outagamie County. Charges were filed March 9. She’s also charged with multiple counts of Misappropriate ID Info-Obtain Money. Viasana is also facing separate bail jumping and meth charges.

The investigation started on Aug. 10, 2021. Grand Chute Police took a call from a woman who told them she believed her brother and his girlfriend Danika Viasana were defrauding her “elderly handicapped father.” The woman is the guardian of her father and controls his finances.

We are not naming Danika’s boyfriend as he has not been charged in this case.

The woman became aware that her brother and Danika had been writing checks and cashing them. She says she found evidence at her father’s home that showed her brother and Danika had been committing fraud. The woman turned over documents to police. The woman said she also found evidence that her brother had been using drugs at her father’s home.

On August 31, Danika’s boyfriend was arrested on a warrant. Police found four credit/debit cards on him. Three had been issued to his father. One had been issued to his sister.

A search of his vehicle turned up multiple credit/debit cards and multiple checkbooks in various names. There was bank and financial paperwork in other names.

Officers next searched Danika Viasana’s vehicle and found multiple debit cards in multiple names, social security cards in other names, checks and financial paperwork in other names.

Officers met in September of 2021 to go over the evidence. Subpoenas were requested for official banking documents. Officers were able to get the documents in January 2022.

In February, officers received records of multiple checks that had been written out to Danika’s boyfriend and cashed. The payee was the boyfriend’s father. The total of checks cashed was in the thousands.

The investigation was ongoing when Viasana was arrested in connection to a series of thefts from mailboxes in the Fox Valley area.

On March 9, officers stopped a vehicle driven by Viasana in the Town of Buchanan area. Officers say they found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and “hundreds of pieces of mail.” Those pieces of mail included two US Passports, dozens of tax-related documents, packages, and personal checks. All of those items had been stolen, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators executed a search warrant at a hotel room in Kimberly where Viasana and another man had been living. Officers found “several hundred more pieces of mail and further drug evidence,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“While evidence continues to be processed, sheriff’s investigators have located approximately 500 pieces of stolen mail from more than 200 residences and businesses. Further, we have identified over 100 victims from the mail that was recovered. The investigation has found Viasana was using the information found in the mail to commit financial fraud crimes for financial gain through identity theft,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

If you believe your mail was stolen, call your local law enforcement.

