Three men in custody after Fond du Lac traffic stop

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac traffic stop led to three men being taken into custody for drug and firearm-related charges.

A Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at North Brooke Street and Lewis Street on Sunday, according to a release from Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt.

“During the traffic stop, the deputy could smell the odor of marijuana and the driver admitted he and others had been smoking marijuana in the vehicle earlier in the day,” Waldschmidt wrote.

Upon searching the vehicle, deputies discovered five handguns. One gun was loaded.

Deputies also found additional ammunition, over 50 grams of marijuana and other THC products, drug paraphernalia and hundreds of dollars in cash.

All occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody for drug and firearm-related charges. They remain in custody at the Fond du Lac County Jail.

Additional details are not being released at this time.

