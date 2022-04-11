Advertisement

Three men in custody after Fond du Lac traffic stop

Items found during Fond du Lac County traffic stop
Items found during Fond du Lac County traffic stop(Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac traffic stop led to three men being taken into custody for drug and firearm-related charges.

A Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at North Brooke Street and Lewis Street on Sunday, according to a release from Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt.

“During the traffic stop, the deputy could smell the odor of marijuana and the driver admitted he and others had been smoking marijuana in the vehicle earlier in the day,” Waldschmidt wrote.

Upon searching the vehicle, deputies discovered five handguns. One gun was loaded.

Deputies also found additional ammunition, over 50 grams of marijuana and other THC products, drug paraphernalia and hundreds of dollars in cash.

All occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody for drug and firearm-related charges. They remain in custody at the Fond du Lac County Jail.

Additional details are not being released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Born
Denmark man charged under new health care worker threat law
The largest bust in Hobart/Lawrence history.
Man arrested in largest drug bust in Hobart/Lawrence history
Niagara house explosion
Couple being treated for serious injuries after mobile home explosion
Street, road, generic
Shawano County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly one-vehicle crash
Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested

Latest News

Appleton Library expansion idea
Appleton accepting ideas for the city’s future
Construction beginning on collapsed YMCA parking ramp
Clean-up begins on collapsed Appleton parking ramp
Vote here sign
Several close races still undecided a week after election
Grand Chute fire escalated due to high winds
WATCH: Grand Chute fire escalated due to high winds
Police have made an arrest in what they’ve called the “largest drug bust in Hobart/Lawrence...
WATCH: Arrest made in large drug bust