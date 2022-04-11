SUNNY & MILD TODAY, UNSETTLED WEATHER COMING BACK

It’s definitely been one of those “hold onto your hats” kind of days around here! Thankfully those 20 to 40 mph gusts will taper off as we head towards the early evening hours. Daytime highs today will range from the mid 50s to lower 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Soak it up because changes are coming...

After a quiet night tonight with lows in the 30s, Mother Nature will turn the wind machine back on for the rest of the work week. She will also give us a whole range of weather: rain, storms, up & down temperatures. This is going to be quite the week of weather in the region.

Temperatures in the 50s to low 60s remain on tap for Tuesday (away from the lake) with even milder 60s on Wednesday. Cooler 40s return starting Thursday and below normal conditions are going to last through Easter Weekend.

As far as weather goes, clouds will thicken Tuesday afternoon and rain showers are expected to develop. Some locally heavy rain with some embedded storms are expected Tuesday night. Some of the stronger cell that develop could produce a little bit of hail. Additional rain and storms are going to continue Wednesday out ahead of a cold front. Depending on how things set up, there may be a few more strong to severe storms across eastern Wisconsin. We’ll continue to monitor the situation as new data arrive.

Much colder air blows back in on Thursday. Rain and or snow showers are possible with air temperatures dipping back into the 40s. Wind gusts on Thursday may be well into the 40s too! The chilly air lingers into Friday and the weekend.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 15-25 G30+ MPH

TUESDAY: SE 10-25+ MPH

TODAY: Partly cloudy. A bit warmer. Gusty winds. HIGH: 61

TONIGHT: Mostly moonlit. Cool and calmer. LOW: 35

TUESDAY: Turning cloudy. Breezy late. Showers develop in the PM, storms possible at night. HIGH: 58 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and breezy. Showers and thunderstorms at times. Some strong? HIGH: 68 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: Passing rain and/or snow showers. HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: Cloudy and blustery. Flurries possible NORTH. HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

EASTER SUNDAY: More clouds than sun. HIGH: 45

