Sen. Johnson acknowledges his company, others benefited from law

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin(Max Cotton)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson told backers at a recent event in Wisconsin that his plastics company benefited from a key provision he pushed for in former President Donald Trump’s tax bill in 2017, affirming a line of attack being made against him during his reelection bid.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Monday that Johnson made the comments in reaction to a question from an audience member at an event Friday in Medford.

Johnson said that his company, Pacur LLC, some of his prominent donors, and many other businesses benefitted from the small-business tax provision.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

