RAIN ARRIVES TUESDAY AFTERNOON

Today’s strong winds will taper off around sunset. We’ll be quiet tonight as lows dip into the lower and middle 30s. Mother Nature will turn the wind machine back on for the rest of the work week as another active stretch of weather gets underway.

Temperatures in the 50s to low 60s remain on tap for Tuesday (away from the lake) with even milder mid/upper 60s on Wednesday. Strong southerly winds can be expected with these mild temperatures. Clouds will thicken by Tuesday afternoon, and rain showers will develop by the afternoon. Some locally heavy rain with some embedded storms are expected Tuesday night.

Additional rain and storms are going to continue Wednesday out ahead of a cold front. Depending on how things set up, there may be a few more strong storms across eastern Wisconsin. The main threat with any storms would be hail and gusty winds.

Much colder air blows back in on Thursday. Rain and or snow showers are possible with air temperatures dipping back into the 40s. Wind gusts on Thursday may be well into the 40s too! The chilly air lingers into Friday and the weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: SE 10-20+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: S 10-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: Quiet with lighter winds and high clouds. LOW: 35

TUESDAY: Turning cloudy and breezy. Showers develop in the afternoon, storms possible at night. HIGH: 58 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, warm, and breezy. Times of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong. HIGH: 68 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: Passing rain or snow showers. Cloudy, blustery, and colder. HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: Cloudy and blustery with passing flakes. HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, cool, and brisk. HIGH: 43 LOW: 26

EASTER SUNDAY: Early sunshine, then increasing clouds. Snow-mix at NIGHT. HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

MONDAY: Cloudy with a wintry mix possible. HIGH: 40

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.