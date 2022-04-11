Advertisement

NWTC, UWGB team up on transfer program

Students won't lose any credits transferring after two years to complete their Arts or Arts and Sciences degrees
By Casey Torres
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A big announcement in higher education will help many students going forward. Northeast Wisconsin Technical College and the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay announced a new transfer program in which students can start their Associate of Arts or Associate of Arts and Science degree courses at NWTC and after two years transfer to UWGB.

Here’s the big perk: Students will not lose any of their credits. That’s the point of this partnership, which was in the works for years.

Both degrees require the completion of 120 credits. Sixty would be done at NWTC and the other 60 at UWGB.

“We have worked with University of Wisconsin for Green Bay to make sure that every course that we offer students is matched to what they need in order to fulfill that freshman and sophomore requirements, so when they come to UWGB they automatically move in as a junior,” NWTC Vice President of Learning Kathryn Rogalski said.

Another plus for this program is the savings. Students can save thousands of dollars by starting their degree at the technical college.

Registration opened Monday, April 11.

Prospective students can get details at the NWTC website on General Studies and Transfer Programs.

Casey Torres discusses the new program that could save college students thousands of dollars

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

