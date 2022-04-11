NICE WEATHER TODAY... STORMY SKIES AHEAD

There’s a gusty west-southwest wind blowing through the area this morning. Some wind gusts may be stronger than 30 mph. But despite that wind, it’s going to be a milder day. High temperatures this afternoon will be near 60 degrees, with cooler middle 50s in the Northwoods and closer to the lakeshore. We’ll enjoy sunshine, mixed with some passing clouds through the afternoon. All in all, it’s going to be a nice day.

We’re tracking some active weather arriving this week. A stronger weathermaker churning over the state of Oregon, will head into the Midwest, bringing us at least a couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms tomorrow night may be heavy, giving us perhaps an inch of rainfall. Then, another round of strong thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday afternoon or Wednesday evening. Storms in this second round might have hail and high winds, although there’s some uncertainty this far in advance... Keep informed in the days to come!

Later this week, rain showers will turn to some mixed precipitation as colder weather returns. High will fall back into the 40s from Thursday and into the weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 15-25+ MPH

TUESDAY: S/SE 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Partly cloudy. A bit warmer. Gusty winds. HIGH: 61

TONIGHT: Mostly moonlit. Cool and calmer. LOW: 35

TUESDAY: Turning cloudy. Breezy late. Showers and thunderstorms mainly at night. HIGH: 58 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and breezy. Showers and thunderstorms at times... May be strong LATE. HIGH: 68 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: An early wintry mix. Colder and windy. HIGH: 45 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: Cloudy and blustery. Flurries possible NORTH. HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Sunny and cool. Less wind. HIGH: 44

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.