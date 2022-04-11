Menasha teen’s artwork featured in Florida exhibit

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A Menasha High School sophomore is leaving her mark on the art community. At only 16 old she’s already showcased her work alongside some of the best in the world.

Madison Olszewski has always had an interest in art. According to her mom, Tina, “She liked to doodle like every other kid, but she’s just always been one of those kids who’s had talent in anything she tried.”

And the down time, during the pandemic, gave her an opportunity to work on her craft. Madison Olszewski says, “I found digital art the most and I started doing commissions, which really helped, and got a lot of local people asking me to draw things for them and they started paying me. So, I started exploring with that, with all of the free time in quarantine and I kind of found art contests.”

One of the contests she found was through “Embracing our Differences”. The non-profit uses the power of art and education to expand consciousness and open the heart to celebrate the diversity of the human family. “We really liked the message that they pushed for. They push for diversity and inclusion and kindness and empathy. We thought that’s a really cool organization to do one for,” adds Olszewski.

So, Olszewski created this piece titled “A Mile in my Shoes” for the contest. And, out of nearly 18,000 entries from around the world, her piece was one of 50 selected -- for a four month exhibit in Bayfront Park in Sarasota, Florida.

Her mom says, “This is her personality that comes to life and it’s a pretty proud mom moment for sure.”

In addition to the tens of thousand of visitors to the park, Olszewski and her family visited last week for spring break. They posed for pictures in front of her piece while taking in the rest of the exhibit too. She says, “It was crazy. It was very big and it was right at the beginning of the whole exhibit and I got to see a bunch of other talented artists. It was such an honor to be able to be put right next to people from all different countries around the world and all different ideas.”

While being ne of the 50 winners of the contest makes the pieces special to Madison, she says it’s the meaning behind it that really resonates with her, adding, “I thought about and it was 100% my idea and I think we all really liked it because it hopefully showed what I continue to make in the future - which is original art and something that means something to other people.”

