Advertisement

Man arrested in largest drug bust in Hobart/Lawrence history

The largest bust in Hobart/Lawrence history.
The largest bust in Hobart/Lawrence history.(Hobart/Lawrence Police)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have made an arrest in what they’ve called the “largest drug bust in Hobart/Lawrence history.”

Police say thousands of dollars in drugs were seized. They also recovered “a large amount of US currency” and guns.

It happened on March 29. Police responded to a report of a suspicious person and vehicle on Freedom Road in the Town of Lawrence. The caller stated the driver had been parked at the gas pumps of a Kwik Trip for more than an hour.

Police arrived to find a man asleep in the driver’s seat. Officers woke the driver and noticed drug paraphernalia visible in the man’s pocket.

Police arrested the man and took him to the Brown County Jail. No name was released. They described him as a white male.

Police say they recovered meth, cocaine, fentanyl, LSD, marijuana, heroin, prescription meds, drug paraphernalia, and “designer pills.”

Officers seized about $50,000 in cash and four guns.

Hobart/Lawrence Police received help from the Brown County Dispatch Center, Brown County Sheriff’s Office and De Pere Fire/Rescue.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Born
Denmark man charged under new health care worker threat law
Niagara house explosion
Couple being treated for serious injuries after mobile home explosion
Street, road, generic
Shawano County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly one-vehicle crash
Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested

Latest News

Appleton Library expansion idea
Appleton accepting ideas for the city’s future
Construction beginning on collapsed YMCA parking ramp
Clean-up begins on collapsed Appleton parking ramp
Vote here sign
Several close races still undecided a week after election
Grand Chute fire escalated due to high winds
WATCH: Grand Chute fire escalated due to high winds
Police have made an arrest in what they’ve called the “largest drug bust in Hobart/Lawrence...
WATCH: Arrest made in large drug bust