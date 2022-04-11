Man arrested in largest drug bust in Hobart/Lawrence history

LAWRENCE, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have made an arrest in what they’ve called the “largest drug bust in Hobart/Lawrence history.”

Police say thousands of dollars in drugs were seized. They also recovered “a large amount of US currency” and guns.

It happened on March 29. Police responded to a report of a suspicious person and vehicle on Freedom Road in the Town of Lawrence. The caller stated the driver had been parked at the gas pumps of a Kwik Trip for more than an hour.

Police arrived to find a man asleep in the driver’s seat. Officers woke the driver and noticed drug paraphernalia visible in the man’s pocket.

Police arrested the man and took him to the Brown County Jail. No name was released. They described him as a white male.

Police say they recovered meth, cocaine, fentanyl, LSD, marijuana, heroin, prescription meds, drug paraphernalia, and “designer pills.”

Officers seized about $50,000 in cash and four guns.

Hobart/Lawrence Police received help from the Brown County Dispatch Center, Brown County Sheriff’s Office and De Pere Fire/Rescue.

