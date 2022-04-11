Advertisement

Kelsea Ballerini to co-host CMT Music Awards from home

FILE - Kelsea Ballerini arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2021.
FILE - Kelsea Ballerini arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2021. Ballerini will be co-hosting the CMT Music Awards from home after she tested positive for COVID-19 days before the awards show. Ballerini and actor Anthony Mackie were set to host the Monday night awards show airing on CBS. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)(John Amis | AP)
By Kristin M. Hall
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Country star Kelsea Ballerini will be co-hosting the CMT Music Awards from home after she tested positive for COVID-19 days before the show.

Ballerini and actor Anthony Mackie were set to host the Monday night awards show airing on CBS from Nashville, Tennessee.

Country star Kane Brown is stepping in as an additional co-host to help Mackie on-site.

Ballerini is asymptomatic, and CMT has set it up so that she can still perform and do some of her hosting duties from home.

Brown is the leading nominee for the fan-voted awards show.

Weather forced the arrivals carpet to shut down before most stars arrived.

