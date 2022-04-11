Advertisement

Judge dismisses lawsuit over Dane County Jail death

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A federal judge on Monday dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a man who died from a drug overdose in the Dane County Jail.

U.S. District Judge William Conley ruled there was not enough evidence to put the case in front a jury.

The lawsuit was filed two years ago by the family of 37-year-old Shannon Payne, who overdosed in 2016 on what was said to be heroin that had been smuggled into the jail.

Conley said lawyers for Payne’s family failed to present sufficient evidence that would support the finding that Payne’s constitutional rights were violated or that the county was somehow liable.

