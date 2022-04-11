Advertisement

The Judds bringing their “Final Tour” to the Resch Center

The Judds
The Judds(Ken Hackman)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The iconic country music duo The Judds are going back on tour and they’ll make a stop at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

Naomi and Wynonna are touring for the first time in over a decade. It could be their last. The mother-daughter team is calling it “The Final Tour.”

The concert is Saturday, October 8 at 7:30 p.m. Martina McBride is the very special guest.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m.

How to purchase tickets:

“What I’m looking forward to most is celebrating Judd music with the fans. Mom and I have had quite the journey over the last 38 years, and the fans have been with us through it all. This tour is a celebration for them!” said Wynonna.

The Judds put together an impressive string of 14 No. 1 hits. They’ve sold more than 20 million albums. They’re one of the most successful duos in the history of country music.

