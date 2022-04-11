INTERVIEW: Skate park looks for a new home

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - We reported last month that an indoor skate park in Ashwaubenon is being forced to find a new home.

Green Bay Action Sports Organization (GBASO) received a notice after investors bought the building to vacate its current location within 60 days.

We talk with GBASO operations director Chad Brinker about the search for a new home and the “last sesh” at the Ashwaubenon location, 2600 S. Ashland Ave.

GBASO is a non-profit. It’s trying to raise $1 million to purchase and renovate a “forever home.”

