Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Skate park looks for a new home

GBASO was ordered to leave when investors bought its current building in Ashwaubenon
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - We reported last month that an indoor skate park in Ashwaubenon is being forced to find a new home.

Green Bay Action Sports Organization (GBASO) received a notice after investors bought the building to vacate its current location within 60 days.

We talk with GBASO operations director Chad Brinker about the search for a new home and the “last sesh” at the Ashwaubenon location, 2600 S. Ashland Ave.

GBASO is a non-profit. It’s trying to raise $1 million to purchase and renovate a “forever home.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Born
Denmark man charged under new health care worker threat law
The largest bust in Hobart/Lawrence history.
Man arrested in largest drug bust in Hobart/Lawrence history
Niagara house explosion
Couple being treated for serious injuries after mobile home explosion
Street, road, generic
Shawano County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly one-vehicle crash
Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested

Latest News

Appleton Library expansion idea
Appleton accepting ideas for the city’s future
Construction beginning on collapsed YMCA parking ramp
Clean-up begins on collapsed Appleton parking ramp
Vote here sign
Several close races still undecided a week after election
Grand Chute fire escalated due to high winds
WATCH: Grand Chute fire escalated due to high winds
Police have made an arrest in what they’ve called the “largest drug bust in Hobart/Lawrence...
WATCH: Arrest made in large drug bust