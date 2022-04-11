Improper cigarette disposal and winds to blame for Grand Chute duplex fire, investigation determines

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re learning more about a duplex fire that left seven people displaced in Grand Chute Sunday.

The Grand Chute Fire Department (GCFD) said the preliminary cause is improperly discarded smoking materials that were left in the garage.

Surprisingly though, it was the wind that did the most damage, not the cigarette.

Wind may seem harmless, but the GCFD said it’s one of the most dangerous conditions to work in. It can cause fire to spread at rapid speed.

“When it’s windy and you have fire, that often means you definitely are going to need more resources to keep things under control,” GCFD Assistant Chief Kelly Hanink said.

Wind gusts reached 30 miles an hour Sunday.

As we first alerted you, firefighters were called to a duplex fire near the 29 hundred block of West Big Bend Drive. Seven local departments responded.

“The battalion chief called before he even got on scene because he could feel the wind blowing and see the smoke and said this isn’t going to be your standard operation, I need more resources,” Hanink continued.

Upon arrival crews found the side ablaze, with the garage door open.

“Lots of people think, I want to give people easy access to that fire, but you’re also giving fuel to that fire. Oxygen is one of the components of fire and opening that space before the fire department can get there with water is not a good thing for the spread of fire,” Hanink explained.

The GCFD said opening up that space is what caused the fire to reach the capacity it did. They encourage everyone to close off fire engulfed spaces as much as possible.

The fire engulfed all of the garage, traveled up to the attic and to the second half of the duplex.

Thankfully, closed doors and a firewall kept the second home intact, although it did experience moderate smoke damage.

“In this case that firewall saved that home, and that portion of the home from being damaged significantly.”

Crews stayed on scene for several hours to put out hot spots and recover belongings.

Today family members and local construction crews began cleaning up.

All seven people, including three children and one pet, are displaced.

No injuries have been reported.

The GCFD offered the following tips regarding best practices for disposal of cigarette ash and associated items:

Use a metal container filled with sand for disposal of cigarette ash and butts. If using an ashtray, select one that has a stable and wide base.

Soak cigarette ashes and butts in water before disposing of them in a trashcan.

Never discard cigarette materials that have not been soaked into anything plastic, such as a flower pot or plastic garbage can. Hot ashes can smolder for lengthy periods (even days) and eventually start a fire in any plastic container.

Similarly, never discard cigarette materials in mulch or containers with dirt. Soil and mulch contain organic, flammable materials that can also smolder for a lengthy period and start a larger fire in the surrounding mulch, container(s), or siding.

Do not throw lit cigarettes out of moving vehicles or directly on the ground. This can increase the potential for fire, especially in the dry early spring months, and even result in a fine for littering.

