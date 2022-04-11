Advertisement

Gary Brown, Wisconsin RB coach and former NFL player, dies at 52

Former Wisconsin running back coach Gary Brown on the sideline prior to the Badger's game against Iowa.
Former Wisconsin running back coach Gary Brown on the sideline prior to the Badger's game against Iowa.(WMTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT
Gary Brown, who rushed for 4,300 yards while playing on three NFL teams in the 1990s before going on to coach running backs in the pro and college ranks, has died. He was 52.

Brown had coached Wisconsin’s running backs last season before departing for health-related reasons.

He coached the Cowboys’ running backs from 2013-19. Brown played in the NFL with the Houston Oilers (1991-95), San Diego Chargers (1997) and New York Giants (1998-99). He was a standout at Penn State in college.

Survivors include his wife and three children.

