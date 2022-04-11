Advertisement

Federal officials consider transportation mask mandate’s fate

Daily COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the US and expected to keep climbing (CNN, SENATE TV, BLOOMBERG)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An update on the transportation mask mandate is expected to be released later this week.

The White House’s COVID-19 response coordinator said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is coming up with a scientific framework to decide on the health issue.

The federal transportation mask mandate for places like planes and trains, is scheduled to expire on April 18.

In most places nationwide, facial coverings are no longer mandatory in public spaces.

Senate bargainers agreed on a $10 billion package for countering COVID-19 with treatments, vaccines and other steps. (CNN, POOL, WHITE HOUSE, SENATE TV)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Born
$10K cash bond set for Denmark man in hospital threat case
The largest bust in Hobart/Lawrence history.
Man arrested in largest drug bust in Hobart/Lawrence history
Danika Viasana
Woman arrested in Fox Valley mail thefts charged with identity theft
Green Bay schools superintendent Murley stepping down due to medical condition
Niagara house explosion
Couple being treated for serious injuries after mobile home explosion

Latest News

FILE - A close up of a Boy Scout uniform is photographed on Feb. 4, 2013, in Irving, Texas....
Future liability releases at center of Boy Scouts bankruptcy
Governor Tony Evers
Gov. Tony Evers supports cash bail, but hopes for reform
Vladimir Putin insisted the invasion was going according to plan despite a major withdrawal and...
Putin vows war will continue as Russian troops mount in east
President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
Biden: Russia war a ‘genocide,’ trying to ‘wipe out’ Ukraine
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
Police hunt gunman who wounded 10 in Brooklyn subway attack