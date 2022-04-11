Estimated $30 thousand damage after Two Rivers house fire

CITY OF TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - A house in Two Rivers has an estimated $30 thousand in damage after a house fire Monday.

The Two Rivers Fire Department was dispatched to 1315 School Street around 12:34 p.m., according to a media release from Captain Schroeder.

Fire crews saw smoke and flames venting out of a second-story window.

Mishicot Fire, Mishicot Ambulance, Rockwood Fire and Town of Two Rivers Fire all responded to the scene.

The fire was extinguished in around 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported. All occupants exited safely on their own.

Crews were on scene for approximately two hours.

