Advertisement

Estimated $30 thousand damage after Two Rivers house fire

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CITY OF TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - A house in Two Rivers has an estimated $30 thousand in damage after a house fire Monday.

The Two Rivers Fire Department was dispatched to 1315 School Street around 12:34 p.m., according to a media release from Captain Schroeder.

Fire crews saw smoke and flames venting out of a second-story window.

Mishicot Fire, Mishicot Ambulance, Rockwood Fire and Town of Two Rivers Fire all responded to the scene.

The fire was extinguished in around 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported. All occupants exited safely on their own.

Crews were on scene for approximately two hours.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Born
Denmark man charged under new health care worker threat law
The largest bust in Hobart/Lawrence history.
Man arrested in largest drug bust in Hobart/Lawrence history
Niagara house explosion
Couple being treated for serious injuries after mobile home explosion
Street, road, generic
Shawano County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly one-vehicle crash
Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested

Latest News

Appleton Library expansion idea
Appleton accepting ideas for the city’s future
Construction beginning on collapsed YMCA parking ramp
Clean-up begins on collapsed Appleton parking ramp
Vote here sign
Several close races still undecided a week after election
Grand Chute fire escalated due to high winds
WATCH: Grand Chute fire escalated due to high winds
Police have made an arrest in what they’ve called the “largest drug bust in Hobart/Lawrence...
WATCH: Arrest made in large drug bust