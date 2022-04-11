Denmark man charged under new health care worker threat law

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Denmark man has been charged under a newly signed law that makes threatening a health care worker a felony in Wisconsin.

Larry Born, 43, is charged with Threat of Bodily Harm to a Worker in a Health Care Facility, Terrorist Threats, Disorderly Conduct, and Computer Message-Threaten/Injury or Harm.

On April 6, police were called to Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay for a report of a disturbance involving Born and security. A criminal complaint states the man was upset about the treatment and care his wife had received on the maternity ward. A security staffer stated Born had challenged a doctor and nursing staff with a math question of 15 times 5.

“Born was described as becoming louder and louder while still repeating the math question,” reads the complaint. The security staffer said Born was creating a disturbance for other patients.

“Security staff requested Born stop arguing but he continued to become more aggressive and intimidating by further approaching the group by standing up and puffing his chest,” reads the complaint.

Born started recording hospital staff, which they advised him would violate HIPAA policies.

Born was escorted out of the room and left the hospital.

Someone discovered Born’s Facebook page and saw he had posted photos of timeclocks and paperwork from the hospital. Staff said that indicated Born had been in sensitive areas where he was not supposed to be.

Born had been calling risk management at Aurora and asking about how he could get a duffle bag he left behind which contained $9,000. The criminal complaint stated that Born said he was going to use that money “to get a gun.”

Staff said he did not specifically threaten to shoot anyone at the hospital, but out of precaution, the hospital was placed on light lockdown.

On April 9, police responded to a harassment call. They say Born had been making posts on social media “about blowing up Aurora Hospital and other things.”

Born references tannerite, which is an explosive compound.

The complaint states, “Born typed how tannerite is awesome and how you can buy it from Fleet Farm and other decent gun stores online. Born posted about how he and his friends and family have ‘blown a lot of s--t up.’”

A tipster said Born had a few Facebook accounts. Under one of those accounts, they found photos from inside the hospital. The post, in part, reads: “I DON’T GET MAD. I GET EVEN! PAYBACKS A BITCH! WARNING: IF I WAS ANY OF YOU USELESS M-----RS, I’D RUN AND HDE. FAR FAR AWAY.”

One posts had photos of a hospital security guard and a woman who appeared to be a nurse.

One post read, “‘If anyone’s feelings are hurt, call the Brown County SWAT team.’”

“The posts were concerning as what had been mostly vague threats towards the hospital were then becoming much more specific,” reads the complaint.

Due to these posts, Aurora increased security measures.

A security staffer stated that “as a staff, they took his postings as a direct threat to the facility and staff and created a high level of anxiety and fear amongst the hospital staff.”

Officers met with Born at the police department, and he admitted to having three active Facebook accounts. He said some of his previous accounts had been banned by Facebook. Born claimed he was upset because the hospital wanted to perform a procedure to induce labor “that was against his wife’s religious beliefs.”

Born claimed he used Facebook page for “building a documentary.”

Born denied accusations that his posts were threats against Aurora.

Last month, Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill to protect health care workers from being assaulted or threatened by patients. It is now a Class H felony to assault or threaten health care providers, staff members, or their families.

It’s a problem health experts say has been on the rise for about a decade. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) which has 140 hospital members throughout the state said the trend is heading in the wrong direction.

