COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Positive test rate climbing

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin added almost 1,300 new coronavirus cases since the last report on Friday, the most on a Monday report since February 28. The Department of Health Services (DHS) says there were more than 520 cases Friday, 460 cases Saturday, and 310 cases on Sunday.

Three counties in WBAY’s greater viewing area didn’t report any new cases over the weekend. Menominee County saw its case numbers revised.

The DHS says the 7-day average is 621 cases per day, but this is unreliable since hasn’t confirmed more than 600 cases on a single day this month and case numbers surged Friday when a backlog of cases was entered into the disease surveillance system. If we look at case numbers on the DHS website from the past 8 days but exclude Friday’s numbers entirely, that would give us a 7-day average of 431 cases per day.

The positivity rate -- the percentage of tests coming back positive over the past week -- rose to 4.3%, a half-percent higher than Friday. That’s also the highest since the end of February.

The DHS says Wisconsin is still averaging 3 COVID-19 deaths per day, one of the lowest 7-day averages at any point since April 2020. A total of 5 deaths were reported to the state over the weekend, none reported in the past day. Forest was the only county in our area to submit a COVID-19 death report since Friday. The death rate is steady at 0.92% of all cases since the pandemic began.

Since Friday, 40 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment. Our 7-day average is up to 10 admissions per day -- very low for this pandemic but erasing any improvements over the last week.

Enough people were discharged that the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) says the COVID-19 hospitalization population went down by 10, to 147 patients in the state’s hospitals, but the number in intensive care went up from 26 to 27 Monday. In the Northeast health care region, hospitals have 17 COVID-19 patients, including 4 in ICU -- each number is up by 1 compared to Friday. Fox Valley hospitals are treating 6 people for COVID-19, 2 fewer than Friday, and they have 1 patient in ICU after getting that number down to zero over the weekend.

According to the DHS, more than two-thirds of Wisconsin’s women and girls (67.1%) and three-fifths of the state’s men and boys (60.7%) received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s 3,743,203 adults and children, or 64.2% of the state’s population.

The DHS further reports 63.9% of women and girls and 57.3% of men and boys completed their vaccine series, or 3,547,769 people, which is 60.8% of the population.

This weekend, Wisconsin could reach 2 million COVID-19 booster shots given to state and out-of-state residents. Vaccinators report 1,983,240 booster shots administered, and by our calculations we’re averaging more than 3,400 per day.

Monday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change from last report)

5 to 11: 27.3% received vaccine/24.4% (+0.1) completed vaccinations

12 to 17: 61.4% received vaccine/57.8% (+0.1) completed vaccinations

18 to 24: 60.1% (+0.1) received vaccine/54.4% completed vaccinations

25 to 34: 64.1% received vaccine/59.5% (+0.1) completed vaccinations

35 to 44: 69.2% received vaccine/65.7% completed vaccinations

45 to 54: 71.6% received vaccine/68.7% completed vaccinations

55 to 64: 78.0% received vaccine/75.4% completed vaccinations

65 and up: 85.4% (-0.1) received vaccine/82.3% completed vaccinations

Tuesday’s Vaccinations by County Population

Northeast Wisconsin saw almost as many county metrics revised as it saw gains.

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 65.6% 62.9% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.9% 54.7% Dodge (87,839) 52.6% 50.3% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.6% 74.4% (-0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.7% 50.0% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.8% 53.2% Forest (9,004) 52.6% 50.0% (-0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.3% 54.6% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.7% (+0.1) 51.1% (+0.1) Langlade (19,189) 53.9% (+0.1) 51.7% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.5% 58.2% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 53.3% (-0.1) 51.0% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 80.5% 76.7% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.9% 51.0% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 64.3% 61.5% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.9% 46.2% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 62.9% 60.3% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.5% 53.5% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 46.1% 44.0% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 62.3% 59.3% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 298,059 (62.8%) 285,722 (60.2%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 330,097 (60.0%) 315,722 (57.4%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,743,203 (64.2%) 3,547,769 (60.8%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates increase since last report)

Note: Michigan now only updates county case and death totals on Wednesdays

Brown – 70,143 cases (+50) (421 deaths)

Calumet – 11,529 cases (+10) (99 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 4,984 cases (86 deaths)

Dodge – 24,502 cases (+9) (293 deaths)

Door – 6,588 cases (+4) (61 deaths)

Florence - 813 cases (+1) (16 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 29,439 cases (+22) (253 deaths)

Forest - 2,431 cases (+0) (48 deaths) (+1)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 2,732 cases (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,207 cases (+6) (54 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) - 2,310 cases (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,556 cases (+5) (42 deaths)

Langlade - 4,877 cases (72 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,290 cases (+7) (158 deaths)

Marinette - 9,667 cases (+4) (104 deaths)

Menominee – 1,846 (cases revised -1 by state) (14 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.) - 3,941 cases (60 deaths)

Oconto – 9,324 cases (+2) (96 deaths)

Outagamie – 42,435 cases (+28) (354 deaths)

Shawano – 9,744 cases (+1) (127 deaths)

Sheboygan – 29,405 cases (+19) (265 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,331 cases (+3) (194 deaths)

Waushara – 4,991 cases (+3) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 43,919 cases (+40) (332 deaths)

You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

