Advertisement

Average US gas price drops 10 cents to $4.27 per gallon

Federal Reserve officials are signaling they will take a more aggressive approach to fighting high inflation in the coming months. (CNN, NYSE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped 10 cents over the past two weeks to $4.27 per gallon as oil prices continue to “yo-yo,” industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday.

The price at the pump was $1.32 above what it was one year ago, according to the Lundberg Survey taken Friday.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in Los Angeles, at $5.85 per gallon. The lowest average was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.52 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel was $5.13 per gallon, down 2 cents over two weeks.

Lundberg said prices dropped dramatically in the past two weeks, in part because higher prices reduced demand during the second half of March.

However, the drop isn’t predictive of further declines because among other things, the global oil supply is tight due to a dip in output last month by OPEC, Lundberg said.

Biden has announced his plan to release 1 million barrels of oil a day from the strategic reserve. (CNN, POOL, KOVR, KMAX, KOVR/KMAX)

The war in Ukraine also has sparked global uncertainty. The U.S. has banned all Russian energy supplies but Lundberg said sanctioned Russian oil is still finding “big buyers like India and China happy to pay discount prices.”

In a bid to reduce spiking energy prices, President Joe Biden last month ordered the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve for six months.

On Thursday, the International Energy Agency said that its member countries are releasing 60 million barrels of oil from their emergency reserves on top of previous United States pledges.

The Paris-based organization says the new commitments made by its 31 member nations, which include the U.S. and much of Europe, amount to a total of 120 million barrels over six months, the largest release in the group’s history.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Born
$10K cash bond set for Denmark man in hospital threat case
The largest bust in Hobart/Lawrence history.
Man arrested in largest drug bust in Hobart/Lawrence history
Danika Viasana
Woman arrested in Fox Valley mail thefts charged with identity theft
Green Bay schools superintendent Murley stepping down due to medical condition
Niagara house explosion
Couple being treated for serious injuries after mobile home explosion

Latest News

FILE - A close up of a Boy Scout uniform is photographed on Feb. 4, 2013, in Irving, Texas....
Future liability releases at center of Boy Scouts bankruptcy
Governor Tony Evers
Gov. Tony Evers supports cash bail, but hopes for reform
Vladimir Putin insisted the invasion was going according to plan despite a major withdrawal and...
Putin vows war will continue as Russian troops mount in east
President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
Biden: Russia war a ‘genocide,’ trying to ‘wipe out’ Ukraine
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
Police hunt gunman who wounded 10 in Brooklyn subway attack