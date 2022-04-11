Activist against police brutality found guilty of first-degree robbery

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A prominent Milwaukee activist known for his protests against police brutality has been found guilty of first-degree robbery in Kentucky.

Khalil Coleman was a leader of marches in Milwaukee during the summer of 2020, after George Floyd was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis.

He was arrested in Elsmere, Kentucky in February 2021 after authorities said he was part of a group that tried to rob a drug house. The 36-year-old Coleman has denied committing a crime. In addition to the conviction, he was found not guilty Friday on a separate charge of unlawful transaction with a minor.

Coleman faces up to 20 years in prison. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

