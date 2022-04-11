Advertisement

Activist against police brutality found guilty of first-degree robbery

Scales of Justice
Scales of Justice(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A prominent Milwaukee activist known for his protests against police brutality has been found guilty of first-degree robbery in Kentucky.

Khalil Coleman was a leader of marches in Milwaukee during the summer of 2020, after George Floyd was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis.

He was arrested in Elsmere, Kentucky in February 2021 after authorities said he was part of a group that tried to rob a drug house. The 36-year-old Coleman has denied committing a crime. In addition to the conviction, he was found not guilty Friday on a separate charge of unlawful transaction with a minor.

Coleman faces up to 20 years in prison. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Born
$10K cash bond set for Denmark man in hospital threat case
The largest bust in Hobart/Lawrence history.
Man arrested in largest drug bust in Hobart/Lawrence history
Danika Viasana
Woman arrested in Fox Valley mail thefts charged with identity theft
Green Bay schools superintendent Murley stepping down due to medical condition
Niagara house explosion
Couple being treated for serious injuries after mobile home explosion

Latest News

Governor Tony Evers
Gov. Tony Evers supports cash bail, but hopes for reform
Elizabeth Wagner
WATCH: Harbor House fundraiser honors domestic violence victims
Governor Tony Evers
WATCH: Gov. Evers supports cash bail system but hopes for reform
Work zones.
Work Zone Awareness Week emphasizes safety measures
Elizabeth Wagner, 24, of Little Chute. She was killed in September of 2020 by her husband who...
Exclusive: Little Chute domestic violence victim being remembered at Harbor House event