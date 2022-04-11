3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The space station becomes a B&B

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The International Space Station is a little more crowded. Tourists arrived aboard a rocket.

Brad Spakowitz launches into his 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES telling us about the visitors and what’s unique about this space station visit (hint: Neither Elon Musk nor Jeff Bezos were behind it).

Plus, we get an update from our roving and flying visitors on Mars.

And, two pieces of Star Trek memorabilia reach their final frontier.

