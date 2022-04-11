Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The space station becomes a B&B

The space station gets a little more crowded with tourists from a private space company, an update on Mars, and Spock's ears
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The International Space Station is a little more crowded. Tourists arrived aboard a rocket.

Brad Spakowitz launches into his 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES telling us about the visitors and what’s unique about this space station visit (hint: Neither Elon Musk nor Jeff Bezos were behind it).

Plus, we get an update from our roving and flying visitors on Mars.

And, two pieces of Star Trek memorabilia reach their final frontier.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Born
Denmark man charged under new health care worker threat law
The largest bust in Hobart/Lawrence history.
Man arrested in largest drug bust in Hobart/Lawrence history
Niagara house explosion
Couple being treated for serious injuries after mobile home explosion
Street, road, generic
Shawano County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly one-vehicle crash
Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested

Latest News

Appleton Library expansion idea
Appleton accepting ideas for the city’s future
Construction beginning on collapsed YMCA parking ramp
Clean-up begins on collapsed Appleton parking ramp
Vote here sign
Several close races still undecided a week after election
Grand Chute fire escalated due to high winds
WATCH: Grand Chute fire escalated due to high winds
Police have made an arrest in what they’ve called the “largest drug bust in Hobart/Lawrence...
WATCH: Arrest made in large drug bust