Wisconsin governor vetoes efforts to change voting laws

Wisconsin elections (file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is up for reelection in November, has vetoed a package of bills passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature that would have made a series of changes to the battleground state’s election laws.

Republicans who fast-tracked the bills don’t have the votes to override his vetoes issued Friday.

The bills are part of a nationwide Republican effort to reshape elections following President Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump.

The bills were quickly passed earlier this year amid Trump’s insistence that the 2020 election was stolen from him and that there was widespread fraud, despite no evidence to back up his claims.

