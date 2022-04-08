Steinhafels opening follows other businesses moving into Bay Park Square Mall

ASHWAUBENON Wis. (WBAY) - A grand opening is scheduled this weekend for a new furniture store at Bay Park Square Mall, and it comes at a time where several businesses are filling up vacant spots at the mall.

Rows of furniture and home items are occupying the space of the old Younkers store, which closed in 2018.

“A lot of traffic and a lot of excitement in this area, and we’re just happy to be a part of it and frankly we’re really excited about this specific location. It’s really a dream come true,” Andrew Steinhafel, president of Steinhafels Furniture. said.

A few people were inside Steinhalfels’s new Ashwaubenon store as it celebrated its first foray into the Green Bay area.

Steinhafels is in a location experiencing a resurgence as businesses are moving into the mall, occupying retail spaces previously held by anchor stores that went bankrupt.

“The reinvestment in places like this store in Steinhafels, plus the Hy-Vee store in the former Shopko retail center, shows the vibrancy and attractiveness of this area,” Ashwaubenon Village Manager Joel Gregozeski said.

In March, Chick-Fil-A opened outside the mall to great fanfare, with some waiting 30 to 40 minutes in the drive-thru line. Last year, Dave & Buster’s opened its doors.

Hy-Vee, an Iowa-based grocery chain, is expected to open in the fall of this year in the old Shopko building.

“You can come with your family and friends. Sure, do your retail shopping but you can also have a variety of restaurants to choose from. You can play games at Dave & Buster’s. You can come shopping at Steinhafels,” Bay Park Square Mall General Manager Tracy Vassallo said. “It’s just this whole experience which I think has transformed malls, and Simon is really good at doing that.”

Simon Property Group owns Bay Park Square Mall.

As supply chain issues plague businesses across several sectors, Steinhafels says it is well stocked in-house with items.

“It’s a little bit of a rabbit through a snake right now and we’re finally getting over the hump in supply chain issues, in our industry at least,” Andrew Steinhafel said.

