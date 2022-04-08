Advertisement

State suspends poultry shows, exhibitions to prevent spread of avian flu

A chicken is tested for avian influenza from the Georgia Poultry Lab.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The state is suspending all poultry shows, exhibitions and swap meets in effort to prevent the spread of the highly pathogenic avian influenza.

The suspension is through May 31, according to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the highly pathogenic avian influenza.

Poultry owners are encouraged to keep their flocks indoors to prevent contact with wild birds.

Signs of the avian flu:

• Sudden death without clinical signs

• Lack of energy or appetite

• Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs

• Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs

• Difficulty breathing

• Runny nose, coughing, sneezing

• Stumbling or falling down

• Diarrhea

Wisconsin has confirmed the avian flu in a commercial flock in Jefferson County and a backyard flock in Rock County. Those flocks were depopulated.

