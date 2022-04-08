SNOW AT TIMES TODAY, DRIER FOR THE WEEKEND

A large upper-level area of low pressure that has impacting our weather for days now, is continuing to wobble through the state. As a result, we will see wet snow showers at times for the rest of the day. Although mainly light snow is expected, a few of these snow showers may bring brief burst of snow reducing visibility. Minor slushy accumulations will be possible as a result of the snow showers. Thankfully, a drier weekend lies ahead!

Today’s high temperatures will only make it into the 30s due to blustery northwest winds. These winds are keeping our high temperatures anywhere from 10-15° below average. Temperatures will slowly rise into the weekend.

Temperatures will slowly rise into the weekend. Look for highs in the 40s tomorrow, with lower 50s on Sunday. Clouds will be stubborn to break tomorrow especially for Eastern counties. It’ll be a mostly cloudy day for most, but folks in Central Wisconsin might see some decent late day sunshine. Sunday will be a partly cloudy day with clouds increasing late in the day and a few showers possible at night.

Next week looks milder, but also unsettled again. We’ll have more rounds of showers and even some thunderstorms. Severe weather does NOT seem likely at this time, but we’ll keep an eye on how things develop.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 10-20+ MPH

SATURDAY: NW 10-15+ MPH

TODAY: Cloudy and blustery. Snow showers... A slushy coating possible. HIGH: 38

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Cold and brisk. A few flakes. LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. More sun WEST of the Fox Valley. Not as cold. HIGH: 46 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Clouds thicken at night with showers possible. HIGH: 51 LOW: 40

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. A chance of showers. HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler and breezy. A chance of thundershowers. HIGH: 52 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. HIGH: 55 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Morning thunder, then some afternoon sun. Windy. HIGH: 54

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.